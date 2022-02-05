Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71.58 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $71.58 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00007859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

