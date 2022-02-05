Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.56. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
