Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.56. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.