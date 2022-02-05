Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

