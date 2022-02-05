Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.30% of Centene worth $109,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $80.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.