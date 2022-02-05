Centrifuge Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $111.79 million and $752,639.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,370,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

