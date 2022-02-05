Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.33 Million

Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $104.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.20 million and the lowest is $101.40 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.00. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.