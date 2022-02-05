Chainlink Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.31 billion and approximately $795.74 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

