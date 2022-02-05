Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.31

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.31 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.36 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,812,448 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.37.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

