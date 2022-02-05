Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,701 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $107,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 61.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.98 and a 200-day moving average of $698.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

