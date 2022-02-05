ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $133,315.24 and $2,898.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.30 or 0.07222148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.59 or 0.99729995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006509 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

