ChatCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,579.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $925,273.76 and $22,579.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

