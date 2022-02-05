Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $195.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.70 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $764.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $832.65 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after acquiring an additional 183,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

