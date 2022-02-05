Chia Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

