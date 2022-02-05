ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.21% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $52,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMOS stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.89.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

