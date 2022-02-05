Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $74,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.