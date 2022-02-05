Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $898.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.48 million. Ciena posted sales of $757.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $27,439,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $3,293,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

