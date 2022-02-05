Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Cintas worth $541,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $381.81 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day moving average of $410.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

