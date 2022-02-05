Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $12.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.59 billion and the highest is $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $52.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.90 billion to $56.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.