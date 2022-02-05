Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

