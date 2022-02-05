Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650,770 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of MannKind worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.59 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $902.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

