Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 518.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of AXSM opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

