Citigroup Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of HUBG opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

