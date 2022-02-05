Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Brady worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brady by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $49.51 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

