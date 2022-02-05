Citigroup Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

