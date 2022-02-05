Citigroup Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 101.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

