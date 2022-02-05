Citigroup Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

