Citigroup Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Generation Bio worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $331.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.07.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.