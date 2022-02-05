Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of CEL-SCI worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

