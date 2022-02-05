Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $146.90 and a 12 month high of $173.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

