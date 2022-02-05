Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAXU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Shares of IPAXU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

