Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,906 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 57,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.85 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

