Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,396 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

