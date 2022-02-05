Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,104 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

