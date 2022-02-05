Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

