Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,152 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

