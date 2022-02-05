Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,774 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.