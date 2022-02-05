Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,560 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

