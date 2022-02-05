Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,768 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the second quarter worth $204,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Buckle stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

