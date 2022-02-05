Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,757 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,546 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.