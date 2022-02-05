Citigroup Inc. Sells 73,680 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

