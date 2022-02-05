Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,475 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of FARO Technologies worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

