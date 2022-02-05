Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

