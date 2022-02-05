Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,528 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of RDY opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

