Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

