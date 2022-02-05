Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.
CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.