Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 39,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,074. The company has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94.
CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
