Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 39,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,074. The company has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

