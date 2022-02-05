ClinTex CTi Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $206,319.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

