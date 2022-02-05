CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $619.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014056 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008358 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,758,632 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.