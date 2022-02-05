CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.45% of CMS Energy worth $424,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.