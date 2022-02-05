CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

