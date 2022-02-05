Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $568.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.54 and its 200-day moving average is $476.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

